Romanian banks confirm robust profitability in Q1 despite sluggish credit expansion. Romanian banks’ aggregated net profit increased by nearly 11% y/y to RON 3.7 billion (EUR 748 million) in Q1, marking a new record, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The aggregated banks’ assets increased by 15% y/y to RON 823 billion (EUR 166 billion) at the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]