Automobile Dacia 2023 Turnover Up 1% To over EUR5.2B, Profit Flat at EUR107M. The turnover of carmaker Automobile Dacia climbed by 1% in 2023, to EUR5.259 billion. The company’s net profit was unchanged at EUR107 million, while the number of employees went down from an average of 12,209 in 2022 to 11,457 in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]