Romanian Govt. greenlights EUR 95 mln state aid for Tarom

Romanian Govt. greenlights EUR 95 mln state aid for Tarom. The government approved in its meeting on Thursday, May 23, the state aid worth RON 471 million (some EUR 95 million) for the Romanian flag carrier Tarom, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced. The decision “represents an important step to save” the company, he said. The minister also (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]