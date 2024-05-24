Romanian accused of spying on military sites for Russia faces treason charges

Romanian accused of spying on military sites for Russia faces treason charges. A Romanian citizen was detained by prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) on charges of treason. He allegedly monitored military sites in Romania and then sent the information to the Russian Embassy in Bucharest. The evidence revealed that (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]