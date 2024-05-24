 
Romaniapress.com

May 24, 2024

Romanian accused of spying on military sites for Russia faces treason charges
May 24, 2024

Romanian accused of spying on military sites for Russia faces treason charges.

A Romanian citizen was detained by prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) on charges of treason. He allegedly monitored military sites in Romania and then sent the information to the Russian Embassy in Bucharest. The evidence revealed that (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

#RODigitalAmbassador: The Romanian girl popularizing Balkan rural living online Iwa, or Ioana, is a 22-year-old girl who has taken Instagram by storm with her nostalgic portrayals of Romanian, and more broadly speaking Balkan, village lifestyle. Her videos, which skillfully make use of the characteristically self-deprecating Romanian humor, earned her almost 80,000 (...)

Technical University of Cluj-Napoca kicks off works at AI research institute The Technical University of Cluj-Napoca said on Friday, May 24, that it started the construction of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institute. The project, which should be completed in 2025, is aimed at creating a platform dedicated to research and development in artificial (...)

New donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest opens astronomical observatory on its roof The astronomical observatory on the roof of the children's hospital built from donations by local non-profit D?ruie?te Via?? in Bucharest was recently inaugurated. Twelve children between the ages of 3 and 14 watched the stars for the first time this week. The children are hospitalized in the (...)

ASF Greenlights JT Grup Oil's IPO The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has approved the prospectus for the initial public offering of 10 million shares for the listing of JT Grup Oil, a fuel wholesaler based in Navodari, on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the AeRO market.

Museum dedicated to Romanian canoeing legend Ivan Patzaichin opens in the Danube Delta A museum dedicated to Ivan Patzaichin, an Olympic gold medallist and one of Romania's legendary athletes, was inaugurated at Mila 23 in the Danube Delta on Thursday, May 23. According to culture minister Raluca Turcan, this is the first project to receive the label of Local Ambassador of the (...)

DP World Romania opens a new branch and expands business area in Romania at One Cotroceni Park, following CBRE's advisory One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, is pleased to announce that DP World Romania, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, is expanding its business operations within Romania (...)

Romanian healthcare network MedLife plans national expansion of psychiatry and psychotherapy network Romanian healthcare services provider MedLife plans to expand its network of psychiatry and psychotherapy centers, MindCare, nationally. Three such units are planned for opening by the end of the year, with the network set to reach ten locations around the country in the medium term, (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |