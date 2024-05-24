Museum dedicated to Romanian canoeing legend Ivan Patzaichin opens in the Danube Delta

A museum dedicated to Ivan Patzaichin, an Olympic gold medallist and one of Romania's legendary athletes, was inaugurated at Mila 23 in the Danube Delta on Thursday, May 23. According to culture minister Raluca Turcan, this is the first project to receive the label of Local Ambassador of the (...)