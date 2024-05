CEC Bank CEO Bogdan Neacsu Gets New Term At The Helm Of Romanian Association Of Banks



Bogdan Neacsu, the chief executive officer of CEC Bank, the third largest lender in Romania by assets, has got his second term as chairman of the Romanian Association of Banks (ARB), after having been elected to the position in May 2021.