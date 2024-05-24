 
Romaniapress.com

May 24, 2024

One United Properties Rents 700 Sqm Of Office Space In One Cotroceni Park To DP World Romania
May 24, 2024

One United Properties Rents 700 Sqm Of Office Space In One Cotroceni Park To DP World Romania.

One United Properties (ONE.RO), one of the largest real estate local investors and developers, has signed a ten-year lease with DP World Romania, a provider of logistics and supply chain solutions, for 700 square meters in the Class A One Cotroceni Park office building.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Genpact Romania Opens AI Innovation Center Outsourcing service provider Genpact Romania continues national expansion and opens an artificial intelligence innovation center, its officials said at an event organized at the new location.

CEC Bank CEO Bogdan Neacsu Gets New Term At The Helm Of Romanian Association Of Banks Bogdan Neacsu, the chief executive officer of CEC Bank, the third largest lender in Romania by assets, has got his second term as chairman of the Romanian Association of Banks (ARB), after having been elected to the position in May 2021.

#RODigitalAmbassador: The Romanian girl popularizing Balkan rural living online Iwa, or Ioana, is a 22-year-old girl who has taken Instagram by storm with her nostalgic portrayals of Romanian, and more broadly speaking Balkan, village lifestyle. Her videos, which skillfully make use of the characteristically self-deprecating Romanian humor, earned her almost 80,000 (...)

Technical University of Cluj-Napoca kicks off works at AI research institute The Technical University of Cluj-Napoca said on Friday, May 24, that it started the construction of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institute. The project, which should be completed in 2025, is aimed at creating a platform dedicated to research and development in artificial (...)

New donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest opens astronomical observatory on its roof The astronomical observatory on the roof of the children's hospital built from donations by local non-profit D?ruie?te Via?? in Bucharest was recently inaugurated. Twelve children between the ages of 3 and 14 watched the stars for the first time this week. The children are hospitalized in the (...)

ASF Greenlights JT Grup Oil's IPO The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has approved the prospectus for the initial public offering of 10 million shares for the listing of JT Grup Oil, a fuel wholesaler based in Navodari, on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the AeRO market.

Museum dedicated to Romanian canoeing legend Ivan Patzaichin opens in the Danube Delta A museum dedicated to Ivan Patzaichin, an Olympic gold medallist and one of Romania's legendary athletes, was inaugurated at Mila 23 in the Danube Delta on Thursday, May 23. According to culture minister Raluca Turcan, this is the first project to receive the label of Local Ambassador of the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |