One United Properties Rents 700 Sqm Of Office Space In One Cotroceni Park To DP World Romania. One United Properties (ONE.RO), one of the largest real estate local investors and developers, has signed a ten-year lease with DP World Romania, a provider of logistics and supply chain solutions, for 700 square meters in the Class A One Cotroceni Park office building. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]