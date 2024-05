Six Biggest Drug Makers in Romania Set to Invest RON350M in Plants in Coming Year

Six Biggest Drug Makers in Romania Set to Invest RON350M in Plants in Coming Year. The investment level planned by the six largest drug makers in the plants they have in Romania reaches RON350 million in the 2024-2025 period, in line with ZF calculations, as projects are starting to shape up. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]