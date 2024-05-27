Hidroelectrica invests EUR 100 mln in engineering company UCM Resita after takeover

Romanian state-controlled energy company Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) will invest EUR 100 million and will contract works worth another EUR 100 million during 2024-2028 with the machinery producer UCM Resita after it purchased it and renamed it UCMH. UCM Resita produced the related equipment for