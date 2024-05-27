Romania expands water pumping system to irrigate 2.2 mln ha of arable land

Romania expands water pumping system to irrigate 2.2 mln ha of arable land. Romania is investing EUR 300 million from the national budget this year to expand the water pumping system from 1.6 million ha to 2.2 million ha, minister of agriculture Florin Barbu announced. He also said that EUR 400 million will be made available for farmers to develop irrigation systems (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]