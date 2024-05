Renovation Solar Installs 650 Photovoltaic Panels on ANA Hotels and Crowne Plaza Buildings

Renovation Solar Installs 650 Photovoltaic Panels on ANA Hotels and Crowne Plaza Buildings. Renovation Solar, a major player in the field of solar energy and green tech in Romania, has completed the installation of 650 photovoltaic panels on buildings ANA Hotels (office building) and Crowne Plaza (hotel) of Bucharest, owned by businessman George Copos. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]