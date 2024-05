Software Services Company Roweb Sees 2023 Turnover Rise 14% To RON31M

Pitesti-based Roweb Development, specialized in software development services, for 2023 reported RON31 million turnover, 14% higher than in 2022, and net profit of over RON5.4 million, up 24%.