Mega Image Nears RON10B Turnover after 13% Growth in 2023. Supermarket and proximity store network Mega Image, owned by Dutch-Belgian group Ahold Delhaize, ended 2023 with turnover worth around RON9.9 billion, up 13.4% from 2022, in line with ZF calculations based on company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]