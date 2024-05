Romanian airline Tarom marks June 1 with free tickets for children

Romanian airline Tarom marks June 1 with free tickets for children. Romania's flag carrier Tarom said parents can get free flight tickets for their kids on the International Children's Day on June 1. On the same day, the company will hold a special Open Doors event, offering children the chance to visit one of its aircraft, including the cockpit.