Iulian Stanciu, Marius Ghenea, Dumitru Nancu and many others will feature at the dotCommerce Digital Retail Forum on June 11th



Iulian Stanciu, Marius Ghenea, Dumitru Nancu and many others will feature at the dotCommerce Digital Retail Forum on June 11th.

MerchantPro, a SaaS solutions platform for e-Commerce, is organizing the second edition of the dotCommerce Digital Forum on June 11, 2024. The event, dedicated to innovation and performance, will take place at Terra Events Hall and bring together important names in Romanian online commerce. (...)