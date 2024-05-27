Romanian Emanuel PÃ¢rvuâ€™s latest feature film wins Queer Palm award at Cannes

Romanian Emanuel PÃ¢rvuâ€™s latest feature film wins Queer Palm award at Cannes. Trei kilometri pÃ¢n? la cap?tul lumii/Three kilometers to the end of the world, the feature directed by Romanian Emanuel PÃ¢rvu, received the Queer Palm 2024 Award at Cannes. The prize rewards films selected at the Cannes festival and in its parallel sections that are dealing with LGBT+ or (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]