May 27, 2024
Romanian Emanuel PÃ¢rvuâ€™s latest feature film wins Queer Palm award at Cannes.
Trei kilometri pÃ¢n? la cap?tul lumii/Three kilometers to the end of the world, the feature directed by Romanian Emanuel PÃ¢rvu, received the Queer Palm 2024 Award at Cannes. The prize rewards films selected at the Cannes festival and in its parallel sections that are dealing with LGBT+ or (...)
