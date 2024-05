Genpact chooses Bucharest for its third AI Innovation Center

Genpact chooses Bucharest for its third AI Innovation Center. Genpact, a global professional services and solutions firm, unveiled its third Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation Center in Bucharest, Romania, a pivotal component of Genpact’s AI-first approach. According to the company, the centers are launchpads for innovation, facilitating learning (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]