Banca Transilvania’s 2024 Budget Does Not Include OTP Acquisition. The numbers in the 2024 budget of Banca Transilvania, the largest lender in Romania, a 20% higher profit of RON3 billion, 10% higher assets of RON179 billion and RON9.2 billion interest income for Banca Transilvania alone, do not include the acquisition of OTP Bank Romania, the management of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]