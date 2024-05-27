Central Romania: Tapestry loaned by Vatican for Camilian Demetrescu exhibition in Sibiu
May 27, 2024
Central Romania: Tapestry loaned by Vatican for Camilian Demetrescu exhibition in Sibiu.
The Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu, central Romania, will host the “Camilian Demetrescu. Return/Ritorno” exhibition to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the artist’s birth at the end of June. The event will feature a tapestry from the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican, a rare loan made (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]