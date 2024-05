Grampet Opens Grain Transshipment Terminal In Dornesti, On Ukrainian Border

Grampet Opens Grain Transshipment Terminal In Dornesti, On Ukrainian Border. Grampet, the largest private railway group and logistics operator in Romania and Central and South-Eastern Europe, held by Gruia Stoica, is opening a transshipment terminal for agricultural products from Europe, located in Dornesti (Suceava County), on the border with Ukraine. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]