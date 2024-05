Ford Otosan Puts CEO Of Truck Plant In Türkiye In Charge Of Craiova Operation

Ford Otosan Puts CEO Of Truck Plant In Türkiye In Charge Of Craiova Operation. F?rat Elhüseyni will be appointed President and CEO of Ford Otosan Craiova, effective June 1, replacing Müjdat Tiryaki, who will take on new responsibilities at the company's headquarters in Türkiye as Next Generation Manufacturing Lead. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]