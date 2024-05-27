Largest Pillar II Pension Fund In Romania NN Pensii Buys 5.6% In Premier Energy During IPO

NN Pensii, Romania's largest Pillar II private pension fund, to which 2 million Romanian employees contribute part of their gross monthly income, has become a shareholder of Premier Energy (PE.RO), following the initial public offering of the natural gas and electricity supplier on the