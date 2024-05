Hidroelectrica Announces RON1B Investment Budget For UCMH In 2024-2028

Hidroelectrica Announces RON1B Investment Budget For UCMH In 2024-2028. State-run Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) announced during an event on May 24 that it had a RON1 billion investment budget to be used in 2024-2028 for Uzina Constructoare de Masini Hidroenergetice (UCMH), a business sold by UCM Resita (UCM.RO) to the green electricity producer. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]