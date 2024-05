Digi Notifies Bucharest Stock Exchange Of Agreement To Buy Telekom Romania Mobile

Digi Notifies Bucharest Stock Exchange Of Agreement To Buy Telekom Romania Mobile. Telecommunications operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday evening of having bought Telekom Romania Mobile from Greece’s Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (i.e. OTE). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]