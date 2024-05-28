Romania has lowest share of population with tertiary education in the EU

Romania has lowest share of population with tertiary education in the EU. In 2023, 22.5% of Romania's population aged 25-34 years had tertiary education (ISCED levels 5-8), the lowest share in the European Union, where the average increased by 1 percentage point from 2022 to 43%, according to Eurostat. The EU as a whole is 2 pp below its 2030 target, which aims for