Romania's public deficit tops 3.2% of GDP in January-April

Romania's public deficit tops 3.2% of GDP in January-April. The general government budget deficit in Romania has more than doubled in the first four months of the year compared to the same period last year, to RON 57.3 billion (EUR 11.5 billion), according to data published by the Ministry of Finance. Budget revenues increased by 15.3% y/y to RON (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]