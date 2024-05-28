CTP Seals Deal with Globalworth to Buy 270,000 Sqms of Logistic Centers and 30 Hectares of Land for Future Developments
May 28, 2024
CTP, the largest owner and developer of logistic and industrial spaces by gross leasable area (GLA) in Europe, has acquired from Globalworth, the main office investor in CEE, an industrial portfolio of 270,000 square meters GLA and 30 hectares of land in six key locations of Romania.
