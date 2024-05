Grain Trader Agricultorul Set to Invest RON13M in 2023

Bacau-based Agricultorul, a grain and fertilizer trader, has a RON13 million investment budget for 2024, with the largest project envisaging the setting up of a logistics platform in Onesti. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]