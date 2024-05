Romanians in Jan-April 2024 Made almost 14 Million Payments via SelfPay Terminals

Romanians in the first four months of 2024 paid taxes worth over EUR250 million via SelfPay self-service payment terminals, for natural and legal persons, with 1.5 million deals of this type registered. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]