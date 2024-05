Premier Energy shares go up on Bucharest Stock Exchange debut

The shares of Premier Energy (BVB: PE), one of the most dynamic energy groups in Romania, gained over 5% on their debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday, May 28. The company's shares opened the trading session at RON 20.7, then went down to RON 20.5, before jumping and stabilizing