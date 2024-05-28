CTP acquires 270,000 sqm of warehouses and 30 ha of land from Globalworth in Romania

Industrial developer and owner CTP acquired an industrial portfolio of 270,000 sqm GLA and 30 ha landbank in Romania from office investor Globalworth. The portfolio comprises six industrial parks and complementary locations in Bucharest, Arad, Pitesti, Oradea, and Timisoara.