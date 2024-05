EUROPAfest 2024 brings artists from 20 countries to Bucharest in July

EUROPAfest 2024 brings artists from 20 countries to Bucharest in July. EUROPAfest holds a new edition this summer, bringing 100+ artists from 20 countries to Bucharest from July 5 to 14. In addition to jazz concerts, the event will also include workshops and jam sessions. The festival debuts on July 5 with the Opening Gala Concert – Jazz at the Palace, while the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]