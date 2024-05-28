Largest LEGO diorama in the world to be featured at Art Safari event in Bucharest



The largest LEGO diorama in the world, dedicated to Star Wars Rebels, will be featured between May 30 and June 16 at the Art Safari Summer Edition, held at the Dacia-Romania Palace on Lipscani Street in Bucharest. Composed of over 1 million pieces and covering an area of 45 square meters, the (...)