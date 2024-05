Deloitte Romania Assists ACP Credit in Granting EUR10M Funding to Mogo Romania for Expansion

Deloitte Romania has assisted investment fund Accession Capital Partners (ACP) Credit, part of ACP Group, in granting EUR10 million funding to Mogo Romania, a company specializing in financing used vehicles and part of Latvian fintech Eleving Group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]