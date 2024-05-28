Online map allows Romanian citizens to report areas with ragweed that must be cleaned by law



The online platform HartaAmbroziei.ro, launched in 2019, allows citizens to report areas with ragweed to town halls. Ragweed must be cleaned from both public and privately-held lands by law, or else fines can be imposed. According to the law, if cleaning works are not carried out within 15 (...)