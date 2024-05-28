EBRD, NN pension funds become minority shareholders in Premier Energy after Bucharest Stock Exchange IPO

EBRD, NN pension funds become minority shareholders in Premier Energy after Bucharest Stock Exchange IPO. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has bought 11% of the shares offered at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) initial public offering of Premier Energy (BVB: PE) following an investment of RON 77 million (EUR 15.5 million), it said. The EBRD investment is expected to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]