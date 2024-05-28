Premier Energy starts trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange after largest IPO of an entrepreneurial company in five years



Premier Energy starts trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange after largest IPO of an entrepreneurial company in five years.

Premier Energy (PE), one of the biggest energy groups in Romania, has started trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) following its IPO where it attracted RON 695 million (close to EUR 140 million). It was the largest IPO of an entrepreneurial company at BVB in the last five years. The (...)