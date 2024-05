MedLife-Held Fitness Network Sweat Opens New Center In Bucharest

MedLife, the main actor on the private medical service market in Romania, has opened a new Sweat fitness & wellness center in Drumul Taberei, Bucharest, following an almost EUR1 million investment. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]