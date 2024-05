Teraplast Looking At Acquisitions In Central And Eastern Europe

Teraplast Looking At Acquisitions In Central And Eastern Europe. TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP.RO), a company listed on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and majority-owned by Dorel Goia, intends to conduct a capital increase to expand outside Romania through acquisitions and could complete two deals in 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]