Premier Energy Starts Trading At RON2.64B Valuation

Premier Energy Starts Trading At RON2.64B Valuation. Natural gas and electricity supplier and distributor Premier Energy (PE), 71% held by Czech investment fund Emma Holding, debuted on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday, May 28, at a capitalization of RON2.64 billion, according to data aggregated by ZF from the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]