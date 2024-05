Banca Transilvania Officially Announces Acquisition Of BRD Pensii

Banca Transilvania Officially Announces Acquisition Of BRD Pensii. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest bank in Romania, announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday evening that it had reached an agreement with France’s Société Générale to buy BRD Pensii. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]