Romanian real estate group One United issues new shares under EUR 70 mln capital increase. As approved by the shareholders meeting on May 28, Romanian real estate group One United Properties (BVB: ONE) will issue 1.75 billion new shares at a price of RON 0.2 (23% of current market price) preferentially to the company’s shareholders as of August 6, under a capital increase that would (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]