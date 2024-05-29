Romania Registers Highest Proportion of Early Leavers from Education or Training among EU Countries

Romania has the highest proportion of early leavers from education or training among EU countries, of 16.6%, against a European average of 9.5%, being also the state with the lowest weight of young people aged 25-34 with a university degree, of just 23%, in line with Eurostat data for 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]