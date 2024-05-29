 
Romania Registers Highest Proportion of Early Leavers from Education or Training among EU Countries
Romania Registers Highest Proportion of Early Leavers from Education or Training among EU Countries.

Romania has the highest proportion of early leavers from education or training among EU countries, of 16.6%, against a European average of 9.5%, being also the state with the lowest weight of young people aged 25-34 with a university degree, of just 23%, in line with Eurostat data for 2023.

