Sphera Franchise Group Plans to Open Six KFC Restaurants in 2024

Sphera Franchise Group Plans to Open Six KFC Restaurants in 2024. Sphera Franchise Group, the company that manages KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants locally, plans to open six units this year and go beyond the 170-unit threshold in the restaurant portfolio, says Bogdan Budes, financial officer. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]