Accor and developer Forty Management partner to bring Swissôtel to Lagoon City in Budapest

Accor and developer Forty Management partner to bring Swissôtel to Lagoon City in Budapest. Hospitality group Accor said it would bring the Swissôtel brand to the urban project Central District Lagoon City in Budapest, following a partnership with Forty Management, the real estate developer founded by Lucian Azoi?ei. The property is set to open in 2028, becoming Accor’s first (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]