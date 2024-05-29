Tech-focused SeedBlink launches all-in-one equity management and investment platform
May 29, 2024
Tech-focused SeedBlink launches all-in-one equity management and investment platform.
Romania-born SeedBlink announced the launch of its all-in-one equity management and investment platform on Wednesday, May 29, aimed at enabling European technology startups and stakeholders to access, manage, and trade equity through a combination of tech infrastructure, financial services, (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]