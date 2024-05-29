One United Properties’ shareholders approve EUR 70 mln share capital increase to finance new growth phase

One United Properties’ shareholders approve EUR 70 mln share capital increase to finance new growth phase. The shareholders of One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate, approved, during the General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 28, 2024, the share capital increase operation with cash contributions that will raise (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]