AnimaWings to operate Bucharest-Stockholm flights from October

AnimaWings to operate Bucharest-Stockholm flights from October. Romanian airline AnimaWings, owned by the brothers Cristian and Marius Pandel, said it would operate flights on the Bucharest-Stockholm route beginning October 1. Three weekly flights will connect the two cities. AnimaWings will operate the new route on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays with (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]