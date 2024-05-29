Black Sea Oil & Gas launches new company focused on developing biogas plants in Romania

Black Sea Oil & Gas launches new company focused on developing biogas plants in Romania. Black Sea Oil & Gas SA (BSOG) and its shareholders, global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), announced the launch of BSOG Energy SRL, a new company focused on developing biogas production plants across Romania. With this (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]