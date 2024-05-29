Budget Allocated By Companies In Romania For Extra-Salary Benefits Nears RON800/Employee, Study Finds

The average monthly budget allocated by companies in Romania for extra-salary benefits has reached almost RON800 per employee, according to the Benefit study conducted by Edenred Romania, which analyzes the evolution and current trends in the extra-salary benefits industry in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]